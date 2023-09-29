FICO loses bid to dismiss antitrust claims over credit-scoring market

By Mike Scarcella

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Credit-scoring giant Fair Isaac Corp FICO.N has lost its bid in U.S. court to dismiss claims from credit unions, real estate brokerages, auto dealers and other businesses alleging they have paid artificially inflated prices for services involving the company's widely used "FICO" score.

U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang in Illinois in a ruling on Thursday said Sky Federal Credit Union and other plaintiffs that purchased scores directly from FICO had presented enough early evidence to pursue allegations that FICO has violated antitrust law.

FICO is accused of maintaining monopoly power through anticompetitive agreements, "meritless" litigation and other practices. Chang's ruling also said "indirect" plaintiffs including Garner Properties & Management, which purchased FICO scores from an intermediary, could advance their claims.

The judge's ruling dismissed claims that FICO and credit bureaus Experian EXPN.L, Equifax EFX.N and TransUnion TRU.N conspired to monopolize the credit-scoring market. But Chang gave the plaintiffs additional time to file any new complaint against the credit bureaus.

A spokesperson for Montana-based FICO declined to comment on Friday.

Representatives for Experian, Equifax and TransUnion did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Chang is presiding over 10 related antitrust cases filed since 2020 against FICO. The cases involve "business to business" purchases of FICO scores, and not individuals seeking their own credit score.

Businesses use FICO scores to weigh risks involving consumer transactions that might include a new loan or credit card, renting an apartment and access to lower insurance rates. The plaintiffs have accused FICO of generating millions of dollars by overcharging businesses that buy their credit-rating scores.

FICO, which employs nearly 3,500 people in 29 countries, reported record revenue in 2022 of $1.38 billion.

In seeking dismissal of the claims, FICO's attorneys told Chang that the plaintiff businesses were "relying on recycled allegations." They denied FICO orchestrated any "sweeping conspiracy to protect its supposed 'monopoly' in the 'business-to-business' market for credit scores."

Chang ruled the plaintiffs had "easily" met their burden at the start of a case to assert that FICO has monopoly power and that it had taken anticompetitive steps to help maintain it.

But he said the "major problem" with the plaintiffs' conspiracy claim is their "inability to plausibly allege that the credit bureaus conspired with each other."

The case is In re FICO Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:20-cv-02114.

For direct purchaser plaintiffs: Joseph Guglielmo of Scott + Scott

For indirect purchasers: Garrett Blanchfield of Reinhardt Wendorf & Blanchfield; and Jeffrey Corrigan of Spector Roseman & Kodroff

For FICO: Britt Miller of Mayer Brown

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.