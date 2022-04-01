FICO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $450.79, changing hands as low as $449.62 per share. Fair Isaac Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FICO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FICO's low point in its 52 week range is $342.89 per share, with $553.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $450.59.

