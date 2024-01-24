News & Insights

FICO Announces New Stock Buyback Of Up To $500 Mln

January 24, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) announced on Wednesday that its Board has approved a stock repurchase program to buy back up to $500 million of the company's outstanding common stock.

This new program was approved after the completion of FICO's previous stock repurchase program, which was active from October 2022 until the adoption of the new program in January 2024.

The new stock repurchase program, which is open-ended, permits the company to repurchase its shares occasionally in the open market and in negotiated transactions.

