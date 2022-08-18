Fickle demand poses hurdle to drought-fueled U.S. cotton rally

By Ashitha Shivaprasad and Kavya Guduru

Aug 18 (Reuters) - A severe drought and heat wave in Texas have scorched the cotton crop in the United States, the world's top exporter, spurring a blistering rally in cotton futures in recent weeks.

But cooling demand for clothes as factory output in China slows and fears of a global recession mount could soon temper cotton prices, analysts and traders said.

The most-active second-month December cotton contract on ICE futures CTc2 has frequently hit its upper limit, prompting several increases in the daily movement cap. Last week, prices recorded their best week in more than a decade.

Most of this rally, analysts said, was triggered by concerns over the impact on crops from extreme heat and drought, especially in the top growing state of Texas.

Reinforcing these concerns, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) earlier this month cut its U.S. production forecast for the 2022/23 marketing year by 3 million bales.

John Robinson, professor and extension specialist for cotton marketing at Texas A&M University, highlighted a 43% abandonment rate for U.S. cotton posted by the USDA - the worst ever.

Farmers sometimes choose to abandon crops damaged by extreme weather rather than investing time and money in trying to harvest them.

"We've lost 95% of the crop, basically we don't have anything left, maybe some 60 acres that we can harvest," said Brent Coker, a cotton farmer in Lamb County, Texas.

At the same time, the USDA also lowered its global cotton consumption outlook by 800,000 bales.

"Supply will be the lead topic of conversation but there are serious issues around demand that are important too," said Jordan Lea, senior trader at DECA Global.

The rally may continue, but will soon slow, Lea added.

In contrast to the nearly 7% spike in cotton prices this quarter, corn has shed about 2%, while soybean prices have fallen about 4% as weather in the upper Midwest improved.

Compounding global growth concerns was slowing industrial output in China, one of the top consumers of U.S. cotton.

"The crop size (is) going down ... but what about the demand side of the equation? China has been shaken up by their economy - an opposing force that would be bearish," said Kansas-based commodity analyst Sid Love.

With the U.S. growers unlikely to increase production until next year, importers could turn elsewhere, analysts said.

The tight U.S. stock projections could allow Brazil more room to increase its share of world exports should consumption go higher, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said in a note.

"Both Brazil and Australia are currently in a position to take advantage of the unfortunate situation in the United States," with West Africa also likely to benefit, said Matthew Looney, data scientist at International Cotton Advisory Committee.

U.S. cotton versus corn and soybean priceshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3QP57kv

U.S. cotton projectionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Px0o62

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru and Marcelo Teixeira; Additional reporting by Arpan Varghese and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Aditya Soni)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.