Pliant Therapeutics, a Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for the treatment of fibrosis, raised $144 million by offering 9.0 million shares at $16, the high end of the $14 to $16 range.



Earlier on Tuesday, Pliant filed an amendment adding 3.0 million shares to the offering, a 50% increase from the original deal size. Existing shareholder and collaboration partner Novartis invested an additional $10 million in a concurrent private placement.



Pliant Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PLRX. Citi, Cowen and Piper Sandler acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Fibrosis biotech Pliant Therapeutics prices IPO at $16 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



