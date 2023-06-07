News & Insights

FibroGen's neuromuscular disorder drug fails in late-stage study

June 07, 2023 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

June 7 (Reuters) - FibroGen Inc FGEN.O said on Wednesday its drug to treat a type of neuromuscular disorder failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage study, sending the company's shares down about 14% in premarket trading.

The treatment was generally safe and well tolerated for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

DMD is a progressive degenerative disorder that hampers muscle movement and affects one in 3,600 newborn boys, most of whom die by the age of 30.

