FibroGen's lung disease treatment fails in late-stage trial

June 26, 2023 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

June 26 (Reuters) - FibroGen FGEN.O said on Monday its experimental drug, pamrevlumab, for treating lung disease idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) did not meet its main goal in a late-stage study.

Based on the results from the study, the company said it would discontinue a second late-stage trial on the drug, adding that it plans to implement a "significant cost reduction effort" in the U.S. to extend its cash runway into 2026.

IPF is a chronic lung disease, which is characterized by a progressive and irreversible decline in lung function.

