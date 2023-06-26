FibroGen's lung disease treatment fails in late-stage trial

Adds details on trial in paragraph 2, background on disease in paragraph 3

June 26 (Reuters) - FibroGen FGEN.O said on Monday its experimental drug, pamrevlumab, for treating lung disease idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) did not meet its main goal in a late-stage study.

Based on the results from the study, the company said it would discontinue a second late-stage trial on the drug, adding that it plans to implement a "significant cost reduction effort" in the U.S. to extend its cash runway into 2026.

IPF is a chronic lung disease, which is characterized by a progressive and irreversible decline in lung function.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.