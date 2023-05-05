News & Insights

FGEN

FibroGen's anemia drug fails to meet main goal in late-stage trial

May 05, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

May 5 (Reuters) - FibroGen Inc FGEN.O said on Friday its anemia drug had failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage trial, sending its shares tumbling nearly 13% before the bell.

The drug, roxadustat, was being studied for the treatment of anemia in patients with a type of bone marrow cancer.

