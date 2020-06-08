FibroGen Reports Enrollment In Pamrevlumab Trial In Italy - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) announced the beginning of an open-label, randomized, parallel-arm study in Italy investigating the efficacy and safety of pamrevlumab versus standard of care in patients with severe COVID-19 infection. The BOREA Phase 2/3 investigator-initiated clinical trial, with approximately 68 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, will assess the effect of pamrevlumab on blood oxygenation. The trial will assess pamrevlumab's effect on patient time to and on ventilatory support, and its potential to reduce mortality and fibrotic sequelae in the lung.

FibroGen also announced the planned initiation of two additional randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 studies investigating the efficacy and safety of pamrevlumab versus standard of care in patients with severe COVID-19 infection in the United States.

