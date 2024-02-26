FibroGen regains rights to anemia drug from AstraZeneca

Adds details in paragraphs 2 to 4

Feb 26 (Reuters) - FibroGen Inc FGEN.O said on Monday it is regaining rights to the anemia drug, roxadustat, from AstraZeneca AZN.Lin the United States and certain other territories after the companies agreed to terminate their over a decade-long collaboration deal.

The companies, however, continue to collaborate on the development and commercialization of roxadustat in China.

Under the deal, AstraZeneca held development and commercialization rights in the US and other territories outside of China not licensed to Astellas Pharma Inc 4503.T.

FibroGen said it is exploring other licensing opportunities for roxadustat.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

