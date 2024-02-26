News & Insights

FibroGen regains rights to anemia drug from AstraZeneca

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

February 26, 2024 — 04:34 pm EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2 to 4

Feb 26 (Reuters) - FibroGen Inc FGEN.O said on Monday it is regaining rights to the anemia drug, roxadustat, from AstraZeneca AZN.Lin the United States and certain other territories after the companies agreed to terminate their over a decade-long collaboration deal.

The companies, however, continue to collaborate on the development and commercialization of roxadustat in China.

Under the deal, AstraZeneca held development and commercialization rights in the US and other territories outside of China not licensed to Astellas Pharma Inc 4503.T.

FibroGen said it is exploring other licensing opportunities for roxadustat.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
