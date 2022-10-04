FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) adds US$104m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from five years ago are still down 76%

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) for half a decade as the share price tanked 76%. But it's up 9.1% in the last week.

The recent uptick of 9.1% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

FibroGen wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last half decade, FibroGen saw its revenue increase by 9.9% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it is unexpected to see the stock down 12% per year in the last five years. The truth is that the growth might be below expectations, and investors are probably worried about the continual losses.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:FGEN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 4th 2022

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that FibroGen shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 34% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 12% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for FibroGen that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

