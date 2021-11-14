FibroGen, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock has plunged to US$12.05, but insiders may have sold too soon at an even lower price of US$11.58

Despite the fact that FibroGen, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FGEN) value has dropped 8.4% in the last week insiders who sold US$152k worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. The average selling price of US$11.58 is still lower than the current share price, or in other words, insiders would have been better off holding on to their shares.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FibroGen

The Independent Director, Thomas Kearns, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$152k worth of shares at a price of US$11.58 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$12.05. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.1% of Thomas Kearns's holding. Thomas Kearns was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FGEN Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2021

Insiders at FibroGen Have Sold Stock Recently

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of FibroGen shares over the last three months. In total, Independent Director Thomas Kearns sold US$152k worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note Chief Commercial Officer Thane Wettig bought US$36k worth of shares , as previously mentioned . Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Does FibroGen Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.8% of FibroGen shares, worth about US$20m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About FibroGen Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of FibroGen stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing FibroGen. While conducting our analysis, we found that FibroGen has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

