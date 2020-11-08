FibroGen, Inc. Beat Analyst Profit Forecasts, And Analysts Have New Estimates

It's been a good week for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 7.6% to US$41.28. Revenues US$44m fell badly (28%!) short of analyst expectations, but FibroGen pulled a rabbit out of the hat when it came to earnings, with an unexpected statutory profit of US$0.35 per share well above the loss that the analystswere modelling. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:FGEN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from FibroGen's nine analysts is for revenues of US$490.7m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 311% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 78% to US$0.56. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$487.5m and losses of US$0.59 per share in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for next year.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$62.13, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic FibroGen analyst has a price target of US$90.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$44.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting FibroGen's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 3x growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.5% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that FibroGen is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for FibroGen going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for FibroGen you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

