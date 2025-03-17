FibroGen Inc. Q4 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$8.67 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$8.67 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$62.53 million, or -$0.63 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 13.5% to $3.14 million from $3.63 million last year.

FibroGen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$8.67 Mln. vs. -$62.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.08 vs. -$0.63 last year. -Revenue: $3.14 Mln vs. $3.63 Mln last year.

