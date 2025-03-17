FibroGen, Inc. Announces Sale of FibroGen China to AstraZeneca for $160 Million and Updates on Clinical Trials

FibroGen announces the sale of its China operations to AstraZeneca for $160 million, enhancing its financial stability.

FibroGen, Inc. has announced the sale of FibroGen China to AstraZeneca for approximately $160 million, with the transaction expected to close by mid-2025. This sale will strengthen the company’s financial position, extending its cash runway into 2027. FibroGen is set to initiate a Phase 2 monotherapy trial for FG-3246, an antibody-drug conjugate aimed at treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, by mid-2025. Additionally, topline results from an ongoing combination study with FG-3246 and enzalutamide are anticipated in the second half of 2025. In 2024, FibroGen reported a total revenue of $29.6 million, down from $46.8 million in 2023, but significantly reduced its net loss from continuing operations. The company plans to repay its term loan following the sale and is working on next steps for its product roxadustat in the U.S. market. A conference call will be held today to discuss these developments.

Sale of FibroGen China to AstraZeneca for approximately $160 million enhances financial stability and simplifies the company's capital structure.

Cash runway extended into 2027, providing financial flexibility for ongoing and future projects.

Initiation of the Phase 2 monotherapy trial of FG-3246, a potential first-in-class therapy for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, is anticipated, indicating future growth potential.

Significant drop in total revenue, from $46.8 million in 2023 to $29.6 million in 2024, which indicates declining financial performance.

Net loss remains substantial at $153.1 million for the full year 2024, highlighting ongoing profitability challenges for the company.

The announced sale of FibroGen China may suggest a strategic retreat from an important market, reflecting potential difficulties in maintaining operations in that region.

What is the total consideration for the sale of FibroGen China to AstraZeneca?

The total consideration for the sale is approximately $160 million.

When is the transaction expected to close?

The transaction is expected to close by mid-2025.

What is FG-3246 and its significance in cancer treatment?

FG-3246 is a potential first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate targeting CD46 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

What are the upcoming milestones for FibroGen's clinical trials?

FG-3246 Phase 2 trial initiation is anticipated by mid-2025 with results expected in 2H 2025.

How will the sale of FibroGen China impact its financial position?

The sale will extend FibroGen's cash runway into 2027 and simplify its capital structure.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 and provided an update on the company’s recent developments.





“We entered 2025 optimistic about our future, highlighted by the planned initiation of the Phase 2 monotherapy trial of FG-3246, our first-in-class ADC targeting CD46 for the treatment of mCRPC, by mid-2025,” said Thane Wettig, Chief Executive Officer. “Through the successful implementation of our cost reduction plan, and upon the closing of our recently announced sale of FibroGen China, we will be a leaner and more focused organization, with a stronger financial position and a cash runway that takes us into 2027, with multiple potential value-creating milestones in sight.”







Announced the sale of FibroGen China to AstraZeneca for a total consideration of approximately $160 million, representing an enterprise value of $85 million plus estimated net cash held in China at closing of approximately $75 million. The transaction is expected to close by mid-2025.





Upon closing, FibroGen will repay its term loan to Morgan Stanley Tactical Value, further simplifying the Company’s capital structure.





FibroGen maintains its rights to roxadustat in the U.S. and in all markets outside of China, South Korea, and those licensed to Astellas.







Appointed David DeLucia, CFA, as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Completed previously announced cost reduction program.













FG-3246 (CD46 Targeting ADC) and FG-3180 (CD46 Targeting PET Imaging Agent)









Anticipate initiation of Phase 2 monotherapy dose optimization study of FG-3246 in mCRPC by mid-2025.





Phase 2 trial will include a sub-study of FG-3180 to enable assessment of its diagnostic performance and the potential correlation between CD46 expression and response to FG-3246.







Topline results from the Phase 2 portion of the investigator-sponsored Phase 1b/2 study conducted by UCSF of FG-3246 in combination with enzalutamide in patients with mCRPC expected in 2H 2025.





Phase 2 portion of the study will include data on FG-3180.







Roxadustat









Plan to meet with FDA in 2Q 2025 to determine the potential next steps for the development of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS), an indication with significant unmet medical need, in the U.S.













Total revenue from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.1 million, as compared to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Total revenue from continuing operations for the full year 2024 was $29.6 million, as compared to $46.8 million for the full year 2023.



Net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.7 million, or $0.08 net loss per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $62.5 million, or $0.63 net loss per basic and diluted share, one year ago.



Net loss from continuing operations for the full year 2024 was $153.1 million, or $1.53 net loss per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $323.0 million, or $3.32 net loss per basic and diluted share, for the full year 2023.



At December 31, 2024, FibroGen reported $51.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and accounts receivable in the U.S. and $121.1 million in total consolidated cash, cash equivalents and accounts receivable.



Upon closing of the announced sale of FibroGen China, the Company expects its cash, cash equivalents and accounts receivable to be sufficient to fund operations into 2027.









Conference Call and Webcast Presentation







The FibroGen management team will host a conference call and webcast presentation to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. A live Q&A session will follow the brief presentation. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call



here



. To access the call by phone, please



register here



, and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the



Events & Presentations



page on FibroGen’s website.







About FG-3246







FG-3246 (FOR46) is a potential first-in-class fully human antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), exclusively in-licensed from Fortis Therapeutics, and is being developed by FibroGen for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and potentially other tumor types. FG-3246 binds to an epitope of CD46, a cell receptor target, that induces internalization upon antibody binding, is present at high levels in prostate cancer and other tumor types and demonstrates very limited expression in most normal tissues. FG-3246 is comprised of an anti-CD46 antibody, YS5, linked to the anti-mitotic agent, MMAE, which is a clinically and commercially validated ADC payload. FG-3246 has demonstrated anti-tumor activity in both preclinical and clinical studies.





FG-3246 is currently in an ongoing Phase 1b/2 study being conducted at UCSF as an investigator-sponsored trial to evaluate FG-3246 in combination with enzalutamide. An additional investigator-sponsored radiopharmaceutical marker trial using a zirconium-89 positron emission tomography (PET) tracer for CD46 that utilizes the YS5 antibody is also underway at UCSF. The initiation of the Phase 2 monotherapy dose optimization trial for FG-3246 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer is anticipated by mid-2025. FG-3246 is an investigational drug and not approved for marketing by any regulatory authority.







About Roxadustat







Roxadustat, an oral medication, is the first in a new class of medicines comprising HIF-PH inhibitors that promote erythropoiesis, or red blood cell production, through increased endogenous production of erythropoietin, improved iron absorption and mobilization, and downregulation of hepcidin. Roxadustat is in clinical development for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) and a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) has been accepted by the China Health Authority.





Roxadustat is approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia of CKD in adult patients on dialysis (DD) and not on dialysis (NDD). FibroGen has the sole rights to roxadustat in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and in all markets not held by AstraZeneca or licensed to Astellas. Astellas and FibroGen are collaborating on the commercialization of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in territories including Japan, Europe, Turkey, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and South Africa.







About FibroGen







FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology and anemia. Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. The Company continues to evaluate a development plan for roxadustat in anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) in the U.S. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 is in development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of FG-3180, an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. For more information, please visit



www.fibrogen.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements regarding FibroGen’s strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements regarding its commercial products and clinical programs and those of its collaboration partners Fortis and UCSF. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the efficacy, safety, and potential clinical or commercial success of FibroGen products and product candidates, statements under the caption “Upcoming Milestones”, the net cash portion of the purchase price and closing of the sale of FibroGen China as well as the payoff of the Morgan Stanley Tactical Value term loan, statements regarding cash, such as the expectation that cash, cash equivalents and accounts receivable will be sufficient to fund FibroGen’s operating plans into 2027, and statements about FibroGen’s plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are typically identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will”, “should,” “on track,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. FibroGen’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the continued progress and timing of its various programs, including the enrollment and results from ongoing and potential future clinical trials, and other matters that are described in FibroGen’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and FibroGen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(In thousands)



















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

























(Unaudited)

















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





50,482













$





81,553













Short-term investments













—

















121,898













Accounts receivable, net













481

















5,121













Inventory













3,155

















17,173













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













31,542

















40,038













Current assets held for sale













110,849

















65,776













Total current assets













196,509

















331,559













Restricted time deposits













—

















1,658













Property and equipment, net













—

















4,785













Operating lease right-of-use assets













—

















64,939













Other assets













1,405

















2,538













Long-term assets held for sale













16,611

















18,050















Total assets











$





214,525













$





423,529















































Liabilities, stockholders’ equity and non-controlling interests



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





5,064













$





15,778













Accrued and other liabilities













62,035

















132,987













Deferred revenue













27,290

















12,740













Operating lease liabilities, current













—

















12,647













Current liabilities held for sale













38,917

















43,516













Total current liabilities













133,306

















217,668













Product development obligations













17,012

















17,763













Deferred revenue, net of current













114,708

















157,555













Operating lease liabilities, non-current













—

















65,033













Senior secured term loan facilities, non-current













73,092

















71,934













Liability related to sale of future revenues, non-current













58,864

















51,413













Other long-term liabilities













822

















2,858













Long-term liabilities held for sale













356

















1,504













Total liabilities













398,160

















585,728













































Redeemable non-controlling interests













21,480

















21,480













Total stockholders’ deficit attributable to FibroGen













(225,602





)













(204,166





)









Nonredeemable non-controlling interests













20,487

















20,487













Total deficit













(205,115





)













(183,679





)











Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and deficit











$





214,525













$





423,529



















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations







(In thousands, except per share data)



















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Years Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

























(Unaudited)

















Revenue:



























































License revenue









$





—













$





—













$





—













$





9,649













Development and other revenue













416

















2,575

















1,948

















18,401













Drug product revenue, net













2,720

















1,052

















27,673

















18,753













Total revenue













3,136

















3,627

















29,621

















46,803







































































Operating costs and expenses:



























































Cost of goods sold













(5,845





)













1,201

















15,561

















3,962













Research and development













6,870

















48,710

















95,692

















266,473













Selling, general and administrative













8,345

















16,378

















49,330

















86,483













Restructuring charge













900

















—

















19,454

















12,606













Total operating costs and expenses













10,270

















66,289

















180,037

















369,524















Loss from operations















(7,134





)













(62,662





)













(150,416





)













(322,721





)



































































Interest and other, net:



























































Interest expense













(2,217





)













(2,175





)













(8,247





)













(8,095





)









Interest income and other income (expenses), net













688

















2,314

















5,296

















7,594













Total interest and other, net













(1,529





)













139

















(2,951





)













(501





)



































































Loss from continuing operations before income taxes















(8,663





)













(62,523





)













(153,367





)













(323,222





)









Benefit from income taxes













2

















10

















(269





)













(252





)











Loss from continuing operations















(8,665





)













(62,533





)













(153,098





)













(322,970





)









Income from discontinued operations, net of tax













26,647

















6,301

















105,519

















38,738















Net income (loss)











$





17,982













$





(56,232





)









$





(47,579





)









$





(284,232





)

































































Loss from continuing operations per share – basic and diluted









$





(0.08





)









$





(0.63





)









$





(1.53





)









$





(3.32





)









Income from discontinued operations per share – basic and diluted













0.26

















0.06

















1.05

















0.40















Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted











$





0.18













$





(0.57





)









$





(0.48





)









$





(2.92





)

































































Weighted average number of common shares used to calculate net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted













100,830

















98,496

















100,044

















97,303



















For Investor Inquiries:







David DeLucia, CFA





Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer







ir@fibrogen.com





