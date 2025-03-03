FibroGen, Inc. to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 17

FibroGen will release its Q4 and 2024 financial results on March 17, followed by a conference call.

FibroGen, Inc. will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 17, 2025, following market close. The company will hold a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss these results and provide a business update, including a live Q&A session. Interested participants can access a live audio webcast or register for phone access with dial-in details provided afterward. FibroGen is focused on developing innovative therapies for cancer and anemia, with its drug Roxadustat approved in various countries for anemia in chronic kidney disease patients, and ongoing evaluations for its use in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Additionally, FibroGen is developing FG-3246, a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Further information can be found on their website.

FibroGen is preparing to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and a commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

The upcoming conference call suggests an engagement with the investment community, allowing for direct interaction and feedback, which can foster investor confidence.

Roxadustat's approval in multiple regions highlights the company's global presence and potential revenue sources from established markets.

The development of innovative therapies like FG-3246 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer marks FibroGen's commitment to addressing significant medical needs and advancing cancer treatment options.

Announcement of financial results may not meet market expectations, leading to potential stock price decline.



Limited information on new product pipelines could raise concerns among investors about the company's growth prospects.



Reiteration of reliance on existing products like Roxadustat may suggest lack of innovation or new revenue streams.

When will FibroGen announce its financial results for 2024?

FibroGen will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 17, 2025, after market close.

How can I participate in FibroGen's conference call?

You can participate in the conference call by registering here to receive dial-in details or by accessing the live audio webcast.

What will be discussed during the FibroGen conference call?

The conference call will detail the financial results and provide a business update, followed by a live Q&A session.

Where can I find the replay of the FibroGen conference call?

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of FibroGen's website for a limited time.

What therapies is FibroGen currently developing?

FibroGen is developing Roxadustat for anemia and FG-3246, an antibody-drug conjugate for prostate cancer treatment.

$FGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $FGEN stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) will announce fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Monday, March 17 after the markets close. FibroGen will also conduct a conference call on that day at 5:00 PM Eastern Time with the investment community to further detail the company's corporate and financial performance.







Conference Call and Webcast Presentation







The FibroGen management team will host a conference call and webcast presentation to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. A live Q&A session will follow the brief presentation. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call



here



. To access the call by phone, please



register here



, and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the



Events & Presentations



page on FibroGen’s website.







About FibroGen







FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology and anemia. Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. The Company continues to evaluate a development plan for roxadustat in anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) in the U.S. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 is in development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of FG-3180, an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. For more information, please visit



www.fibrogen.com



.







For Investor Inquiries:







David DeLucia, CFA





Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer







ir@fibrogen.com





