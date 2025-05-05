FibroGen, Inc. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 12

FibroGen will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 12, followed by a conference call and webcast.

FibroGen, Inc. will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 12, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update. Interested parties can join the conference call via a live audio webcast or phone registration, with a replay available afterward on the company's website. FibroGen is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on novel therapies for cancer and anemia, notably having its drug Roxadustat approved in various countries for treating anemia in chronic kidney disease. The company is also developing FG-3246 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer along with an associated biomarker.

$FGEN Insider Trading Activity

$FGEN insiders have traded $FGEN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES A SCHOENECK has made 2 purchases buying 300,000 shares for an estimated $105,040 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THANE WETTIG (CEO) purchased 145,000 shares for an estimated $50,663

$FGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $FGEN stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) will announce first quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, May 12 after the markets close. FibroGen will also conduct a conference call on that day at 5:00 PM Eastern Time with the investment community to further detail the company's corporate and financial performance.







The FibroGen management team will host a conference call and webcast presentation to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. A live Q&A session will follow the brief presentation. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call



here



. To access the call by phone, please



register here



, and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the



page on FibroGen’s website.







FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology and anemia. Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. The Company continues to evaluate a development plan for roxadustat in anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) in the U.S. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 is in development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of FG-3180, an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. For more information, please visit



www.fibrogen.com



.







David DeLucia, CFA





Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer







ir@fibrogen.com





