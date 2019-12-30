FibroGen (FGEN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of FibroGen Inc (Symbol: FGEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.49, changing hands as low as $43.34 per share. FibroGen Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FGEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FGEN's low point in its 52 week range is $32.3323 per share, with $61.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.