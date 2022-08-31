FibroGen (FGEN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of FibroGen Inc (Symbol: FGEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.55, changing hands as low as $12.46 per share. FibroGen Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FGEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FGEN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.81 per share, with $16.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.44.

