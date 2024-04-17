FibroGen (FGEN) Price Target Increased by 40.00% to 1.79

The average one-year price target for FibroGen (NasdaqGS:FGEN) has been revised to 1.78 / share. This is an increase of 40.00% from the prior estimate of 1.28 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.31% from the latest reported closing price of 1.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in FibroGen. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 21.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FGEN is 0.01%, a decrease of 51.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 79,756K shares. The put/call ratio of FGEN is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 14,472K shares representing 14.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,725K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGEN by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 9,764K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,892K shares, representing an increase of 19.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGEN by 12.85% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 5,418K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 4,241K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,912K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,039K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGEN by 12.04% over the last quarter.

FibroGen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

