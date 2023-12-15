FibroGen (FGEN) Price Target Increased by 20.97% to 1.28

The average one-year price target for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been revised to 1.28 / share. This is an increase of 20.97% from the prior estimate of 1.05 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.50 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.04% from the latest reported closing price of 0.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in FibroGen. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 14.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FGEN is 0.03%, a decrease of 45.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.47% to 80,774K shares. The put/call ratio of FGEN is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 14,725K shares representing 14.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,678K shares, representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGEN by 65.24% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 7,892K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,356K shares, representing an increase of 44.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGEN by 38.71% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 5,418K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,185K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGEN by 66.53% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 3,774K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,311K shares, representing a decrease of 14.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGEN by 90.12% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,133K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,279K shares, representing an increase of 27.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGEN by 80.20% over the last quarter.

FibroGen Background Information

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

