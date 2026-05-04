FibroBiologics Releases CYWC628 Batch For Phase 1/2 Trial To Treat Diabetic Foot Ulcers

(RTTNews) - FibroBiologics Inc. (FBLG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Monday released the first batch of the CYWC628 drug product for the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs).

CYWC628 is an investigational fibroblast-based therapy, manufactured by the company according to current good manufacturing practices (cGMP), as outlined by the U.S. food and drug administration (FDA).

The Phase 1/2 trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of CYWC628 in treating patients with DFUs. The release of the drug to clinical testing sites will facilitate the progress of the study.

FBLG is trading at $1.35, down 7.53%.

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