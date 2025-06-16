FibroBiologics to Present Company Update and Research Advances at BIO International Convention 2025

FibroBiologics will present company updates and research advancements at the BIO International Convention 2025 in Boston.

FibroBiologics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in fibroblast-based therapies, announced that CEO Pete O’Heeron will present a company update at the BIO International Convention 2025 in Boston, from June 16-19. The presentation will highlight the company's recent milestones and research developments for conditions like wound healing, multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. O’Heeron emphasized the potential for fibroblast-based therapies to address the root causes of chronic diseases rather than just managing symptoms, citing an upcoming Phase 1/2 clinical trial in diabetic foot ulcer healing. The presentation is scheduled for June 17 at 10:45 a.m. ET, with further details available on the event's website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of participation at the BIO International Convention 2025, providing exposure and potential networking opportunities within the biotechnology sector.

Presentation will highlight significant corporate milestones and research advances, showcasing the company's progress and innovation in fibroblast-based therapies.

Start of Phase 1/2 clinical trial in diabetic foot ulcers indicates active progression of research, moving towards potential market applications for therapeutic solutions.

CEO’s statement emphasizes the potential transformation of treatment approaches for chronic diseases, positioning FibroBiologics as a leader in innovative medical development.

Potential Negatives

The forward-looking statements indicate significant uncertainty regarding the company's future performance, particularly related to the initiation and results of their clinical trials.

Risks related to liquidity and the ability to maintain sufficient capital resources could hinder the company's operations and growth prospects.

The cautionary note suggests that investors should be wary, as there are many unknown factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

FAQ

What is the focus of FibroBiologics, Inc.?

FibroBiologics focuses on developing therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials.

When is the BIO International Convention 2025?

The BIO International Convention 2025 takes place from June 16-19, 2025, in Boston, MA.

Who will present at the BIO International Convention?

Pete O’Heeron, Founder and CEO of FibroBiologics, will present the company update at the convention.

What are some treatment applications for FibroBiologics' technology?

Applications include wound healing, multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis, focusing on addressing underlying biological dysfunction.

How can I schedule a meeting with FibroBiologics?

To schedule one-on-one meetings, please email FibroBiologicsIR@russopr.com.

Full Release



HOUSTON, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 275+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pete O’Heeron, will present a company update at the BIO International Convention 2025, June 16-19, 2025, in Boston, MA. The presentation will include recent corporate milestones and research advances using fibroblast-based technology for indications such as wound healing, multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis.





“The BIO International Convention provides an ideal platform to showcase how FibroBiologics is potentially transforming the treatment landscape for chronic diseases,” said Pete O’Heeron. “With our Phase 1/2 clinical trial in diabetic foot ulcers wound healing set to begin later this year, we are demonstrating that fibroblast-based therapies have the potential to address the underlying biological dysfunction rather than managing symptoms. This could represent a fundamental shift in how we approach the treatment of chronic diseases.”





Details of the presentation are as follows:







Date:



Tuesday, June 17, 2025







Time:



10:45 a.m. ET







Location:



Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 154





To learn more about the event, please visit



https://convention.bio.org/



or to schedule one-on-one meetings, please email



FibroBiologicsIR@russopr.com



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning plans for, and the timing of, clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of our R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.







About FibroBiologics







Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 275+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit



www.FibroBiologics.com



.







General Inquiries:









info@fibrobiologics.com









Investor Relations:







Nic Johnson





Russo Partners





(212) 845-4242







fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com









Media Contact:







Liz Phillips





Russo Partners





(347) 956-7697







Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com





