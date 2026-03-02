FibroBiologics Jumps 22% On New Osteoporosis Patent, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of FibroBiologics, Inc. (FBLG) are up by 22% following the announcement that the company has been granted a new U.S. patent covering fibroblast cell therapy for the treatment of osteoporosis.

The patent, issued on February 10, 2026, strengthens FibroBiologics' intellectual property portfolio in regenerative medicine and bone-related disorders. It covers methods of treating osteoporosis and other bone diseases through the administration of fibroblast cells, including modified fibroblasts designed to inhibit bone-resorbing osteoclasts and promote bone-building osteoblasts.

CEO Pete O'Heeron described the patent as a "bold step forward" in the company's mission to leverage fibroblasts as therapeutic agents capable of tackling both inflammation and bone degeneration.

Osteoporosis, a chronic condition that weakens bones and increases fracture risk, affects millions worldwide, and the company sees fibroblast therapy as a potential breakthrough in addressing this unmet medical need.

FibroBiologics, based in Houston, holds more than 270 issued and pending patents across areas such as wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, and cancer. The latest patent adds to its pipeline of fibroblast-based therapies aimed at chronic diseases.

FBLG has traded between $0.22 and $1.53 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.40, up 22%.

