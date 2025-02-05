FibroBiologics, Inc. to Host Analyst Day on Fibroblast-Based Therapeutics in New York on February 12, 2025

FibroBiologics will host an analyst day on February 12, 2025, to discuss its fibroblast-based therapeutic advancements for chronic diseases.

FibroBiologics, Inc. has announced it will hold an in-person analyst day on February 12, 2025, at the New York Marriott Marquis, featuring presentations from key management personnel, including CEO Pete O’Heeron, CSO Hamid Khoja, and Interim CFO Robert Hoffman. The event will focus on the company's strategy for developing fibroblast-based therapeutics aimed at chronic diseases, followed by a live Q&A session. Additionally, the company will present at the 2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference on February 11, 2025. FibroBiologics, based in Houston, is a clinical-stage biotechnology firm with over 160 patents dedicated to innovative treatments for various chronic conditions, positioning itself at the forefront of cell therapy advancements.

Potential Positives

FibroBiologics is hosting an in-person analyst day, which can enhance transparency and create opportunities for stakeholder engagement.

The event will showcase the company's research and development strategy for advancing fibroblast-based therapeutics, emphasizing its commitment to innovation in addressing chronic diseases.

FibroBiologics will participate in the 2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference, indicating its active presence in significant biotechnology industry events and potential networking opportunities.

The company holds over 160 patents related to various clinical pathways, demonstrating a strong intellectual property portfolio that supports its research and development efforts.

Potential Negatives

There is no detailed information about recent developments or breakthroughs in their research, potentially raising concerns about the pace of innovation.

The company is in the clinical stage, which may imply that products are not yet available for market, potentially impacting investor confidence.

While the event aims to detail their strategy, the lack of concrete results or timelines could lead to skepticism regarding their future success.

FAQ

What is the date and location of the FibroBiologics analyst day?

The analyst day will be held on February 12, 2025, at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Who will be presenting at the FibroBiologics event?

Presentations will be made by CEO Pete O’Heeron, CSO Hamid Khoja, and Interim CFO Robert Hoffman.

What topics will be covered during the analyst day?

The event will focus on FibroBiologics’ research and development strategy for fibroblast-based therapeutics addressing chronic diseases.

Will there be a Q&A session during the analyst day?

Yes, a live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations at the analyst day event.

How can I access the audio recording of the analyst day?

An audio recording of the presentation and Q&A will be available in the investor section of the FibroBiologics website after the event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FBLG Insider Trading Activity

$FBLG insiders have traded $FBLG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HAMID KHOJA (Chief Scientific Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $19,000

PETE O'HEERON (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 8,500 shares for an estimated $16,269

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FBLG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $FBLG stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 160+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced that it will host an in-person analyst day at the New York Marriott Marquis on February 12, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET.





The event will feature presentations from the following members of the Company's management:







Pete O’Heeron, Chief Executive Officer



Hamid Khoja, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer



Robert Hoffman, Interim Chief Financial Officer











The event will highlight FibroBiologics’ research and development strategy for advancing fibroblast-based therapeutics to address chronic diseases.





A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations. An audio recording of the presentation and Q&A will be available under the investor section of the FibroBiologics website after the event.





In addition, FibroBiologics will be presenting at the 2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York, NY, from February 10-11. Details of the event are as follows:







Date:



Tuesday, February 11







Time:



11:15 a.m. ET







Location:



The New York Marriott Marquis







Track:



Plymouth Room





To learn more about the event, please visit



https://bcic.bio.org/



, or to schedule one-on-one meetings, please email



FibroBiologicsIR@russopr.com



.







About FibroBiologics







Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 160+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit



www.FibroBiologics.com



.







General Inquiries:









info@fibrobiologics.com









Investor Relations:







Nic Johnson





Russo Partners





(212) 845-4242







fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com









Media Contact:







Liz Phillips





Russo Partners





(347) 956-7697







Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.