FibroBiologics, Inc. Announces Investor Webinar on Innovative Fibroblast-Based Cell Therapy Platform

FibroBiologics invites investors to a webinar discussing its fibroblast-based therapies for chronic diseases on July 10, 2025.

FibroBiologics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for chronic diseases through fibroblasts, announced an investor webinar scheduled for July 10, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET. CEO Pete O’Heeron will present the company's fibroblast-based cell therapy platform, which aims to provide scalable treatments for chronic inflammatory and degenerative conditions. The discussion will highlight FibroBiologics' lead candidate CYWC628 for diabetic foot ulcers, alongside its extensive pipeline targeting various lucrative markets. A live Q&A session will follow the presentation, and a recording will be available on the company's website afterward. Investors can register for the webinar online, and questions can be submitted in advance.

FibroBiologics is hosting a webinar to engage with investors, showcasing its fibroblast-based cell therapy platform, which presents an opportunity for increased investor interest and understanding of the company's innovative approach.

The company has a robust intellectual property portfolio with over 275 patents issued and pending, emphasizing its strong position in the biotechnology industry.

FibroBiologics is targeting significant markets, such as diabetic foot ulcers and multi-billion-dollar conditions like degenerative disc disease and multiple sclerosis, highlighting the potential for substantial revenue growth.

The presentation will include a live Q&A session, allowing for direct interaction with the CEO, thereby enhancing transparency and investor relations.

The press release contains a significant caution regarding forward-looking statements, indicating potential volatility and uncertainty about the company's future performance and results.

There is a notable mention of risks related to liquidity and capital resource management, which could impact the company's ability to continue its operations and development efforts.

The emphasis on the unpredictability of the relationship between R&D results and clinical study outcomes suggests inherent risks in the company's pipeline and its ability to deliver effective treatments.

What is the purpose of the webinar hosted by FibroBiologics?

The webinar aims to discuss FibroBiologics' fibroblast-based therapy platform and its impact on chronic diseases.

When will the FibroBiologics webinar take place?

The webinar is scheduled for July 10, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Who will be presenting during the webinar?

The presentation will be led by Pete O’Heeron, the Founder and CEO of FibroBiologics.

How can I register for the webinar?

To register, visit the RedChip website at https://www.redchip.com/webinar/FBLG/83262505545.

Will the webinar be available for viewing later?

Yes, a recording will be available in the investor section of the FibroBiologics website following the event.

$FBLG Insider Trading Activity

$FBLG insiders have traded $FBLG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HAMID KHOJA (Chief Scientific Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $16,800

$FBLG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $FBLG stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 275+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on July 10, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.





The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature FibroBiologics’ Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pete O’Heeron, who will discuss FibroBiologics’ fibroblast-based cell therapy platform aimed at treating chronic, inflammatory, and degenerative conditions. Unlike traditional stem cell therapies, FibroBiologics’ allogeneic fibroblast approach can potentially deliver scalable, off-the-shelf solutions that harness the regenerative and immunomodulatory power of fibroblasts—cells that are abundant, immune-privileged, and cost-efficient to manufacture. Attendees will gain insight into FibroBiologics’ robust pipeline led by CYWC628 for diabetic foot ulcers and supported by additional candidates targeting multi-billion-dollar markets such as degenerative disc disease and multiple sclerosis, strong intellectual property portfolio, and anticipated upcoming clinical milestones.





A live question and answer session will follow the presentation. The recording of the presentation and Q&A will be available under the investor section of the FibroBiologics website after the event.







To register for the free webinar, please visit:





https://www.redchip.com/webinar/FBLG/83262505545







Questions can be pre-submitted to



FBLG@redchip.com



or online during the live event.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning plans for, and the anticipated timing of the initiation of and results from, FibroBiologics’ current and future preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs, potential clinical benefits of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, potential indications for FBLG’s programs, and estimates of market size. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of our R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.







About FibroBiologics







Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 275+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit



www.FibroBiologics.com



.







General Inquiries:









info@fibrobiologics.com









Investor Relations:







Nic Johnson





Russo Partners





(212) 845-4242







fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com









Media Contact:







Liz Phillips





Russo Partners





(347) 956-7697







Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com





