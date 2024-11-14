FibroBiologics files patent application on reduction of clots related to IBMIR

FibroBiologics (FBLG) announced the filing of a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering methods employing fibroblasts or other Tissue Factor-expressing cells to prevent Instant Blood-Mediated Inflammatory Reaction, IBMIR,-mediated blood clotting. This patent application addresses a critical challenge in cell therapy: the risk of instant IBMIR, which can lead to complications such as complement activation, immune cell infiltration, platelet adhesion and coagulation that endanger the effectiveness and safety of cell-based treatment. “This patent application describes how we may be able to improve cell therapies by reducing adverse events and rejection by the body’s immune system, potentially eliminating blood clotting triggered by the body’s inflammatory response,” said Pete O’Heeron, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics.

