FibroBiologics files patent application for cell-based therapeutic

FibroBiologics (FBLG) announced the filing of a patent application covering methods for treatment of splenomegaly using a cell-based therapeutic approach. “This patent application highlights the potential of fibroblast-based therapies to address immune-related disorders, such as splenomegaly,” said Pete O’Heeron, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. “Our technology leverages the unique capabilities of fibroblasts to target immune dysregulation, underscoring their promise in treating complex conditions linked to immune system dysfunction.”

