FibroBiologics (FBLG) Price Target Increased by 1,584.21% to 81.60

The average one-year price target for FibroBiologics (NasdaqCM:FBLG) has been revised to $81.60 / share. This is an increase of 1,584.21% from the prior estimate of $4.84 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $136.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5,728.57% from the latest reported closing price of $1.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in FibroBiologics. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 46.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBLG is 0.00%, an increase of 83.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.55% to 4,416K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 349K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares , representing an increase of 17.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBLG by 51.93% over the last quarter.

Cascade Financial Partners holds 315K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBLG by 61.58% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 288K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares , representing a decrease of 54.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBLG by 73.77% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 232K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing an increase of 74.18%.

Jane Street Group holds 150K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.