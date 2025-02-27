News & Insights

BioTech
FBLG

FibroBiologics, Charles River Finalize Master Cell Bank For CYWC628 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial

February 27, 2025 — 09:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FibroBiologics, Inc. (FBLG) and Charles River Laboratories have announced the completion of the master cell bank for CYWC628, a fibroblast-based therapy targeting diabetic foot ulcers.

The master cell bank, manufactured in accordance with FDA Good Manufacturing Practices or cGMP, will be used to support the upcoming Phase I/II clinical trial for CYWC628, which is set to begin later this year.

Diabetic foot ulcers are a common and challenging condition, with limited effective long-term treatment options.

CYWC628 leverages the immunomodulatory and regenerative properties of fibroblasts to promote wound healing.

The successful completion of the master cell bank marks a significant milestone for FibroBiologics in advancing fibroblast-based therapies, positioning the company to lead the way in chronic disease treatments.

With Charles River's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, FibroBiologics is well-prepared to scale CYWC628 as it progresses through clinical development, bringing new hope to patients worldwide.

Currently, FBLG is trading at $1.13 down 0.32 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FBLG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.