FibroBiologics, Charles River Finalize Master Cell Bank For CYWC628 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial

(RTTNews) - FibroBiologics, Inc. (FBLG) and Charles River Laboratories have announced the completion of the master cell bank for CYWC628, a fibroblast-based therapy targeting diabetic foot ulcers.

The master cell bank, manufactured in accordance with FDA Good Manufacturing Practices or cGMP, will be used to support the upcoming Phase I/II clinical trial for CYWC628, which is set to begin later this year.

Diabetic foot ulcers are a common and challenging condition, with limited effective long-term treatment options.

CYWC628 leverages the immunomodulatory and regenerative properties of fibroblasts to promote wound healing.

The successful completion of the master cell bank marks a significant milestone for FibroBiologics in advancing fibroblast-based therapies, positioning the company to lead the way in chronic disease treatments.

With Charles River's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, FibroBiologics is well-prepared to scale CYWC628 as it progresses through clinical development, bringing new hope to patients worldwide.

