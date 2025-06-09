Markets
FBLG

FibroBiologics Appoints Jason Davis As CFO

June 09, 2025 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FibroBiologics, Inc. (FBLG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Monday announced that it has appointed Jason Davis as Chief Financial Officer with effective immediately.

Davis had most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Virax Biolabs.

The company said this appointment comes as it prepares for its Phase 1/2 trial for diabetic foot ulcers in the second half of 2025 and grows its fibroblast-based therapy platform.

In pre-market trading, FibroBiologics is 0.42% lesser $0.96 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FBLG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.