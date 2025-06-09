FibroBiologics Appoints Jason Davis As CFO

(RTTNews) - FibroBiologics, Inc. (FBLG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Monday announced that it has appointed Jason Davis as Chief Financial Officer with effective immediately.

Davis had most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Virax Biolabs.

The company said this appointment comes as it prepares for its Phase 1/2 trial for diabetic foot ulcers in the second half of 2025 and grows its fibroblast-based therapy platform.

In pre-market trading, FibroBiologics is 0.42% lesser $0.96 on the Nasdaq.

