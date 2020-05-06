Fibres producer Lenzing reports 59% fall in Q1 profit

VIENNA, May 6 (Reuters) - Austrian fibres producer Lenzing LENV.VI posted a 59% drop in first-quarter profit as the coronavirus outbreak added to an already difficult market environment.

Net profit fell to 17.7 million euros ($19.18 million) on 17% lower revenues of 466.3 million euros in the January-March period, during which standard viscose prices fell to an all-time low.

The company, which makes cellulose fibres that are derived from sustainable wood and pulp, also said it would withdraw its dividend proposal of 1 euro per share due to the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 0.9230 euros)

