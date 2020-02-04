Fibres maker Lenzing producing at 80% of capacity in China, prepared for plant shutdown

Austrian fibres producer Lenzing said on Tuesday its plant in China was currently working at 80% of capacity due to the spread of the coronavirus but added that uncertainty could lead to a forced shutdown at any time.

VIENNA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Austrian fibres producer Lenzing said on Tuesday its plant in China was currently working at 80% of capacity due to the spread of the coronavirus but added that uncertainty could lead to a forced shutdown at any time. The stock at its plant in the city of Nanjing, which is 500 kilometres (311 miles) from the city of Wuhan where the coronavirus outbreak began, was high enough to continue production for another two days, it said. The company said, however, that chemicals could face bottlenecks due to transport controls. It added that the economic impact on Lenzing had been limited so far. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Michelle Martin) ((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 1650 13;)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/AUSTRIA LENZING (URGENT)

