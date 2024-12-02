News & Insights

Fibra Macquarie Mexico price target raised to MXN 44 from MXN 43 at Barclays

December 02, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Fibra Macquarie Mexico (DBMBF) to MXN 44 from MXN 43 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Heightened uncertainty will be a challenge for Mexican real estate companies, but the earnings trend is supportive and valuations already reflect some future headwinds, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

