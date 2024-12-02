Fibra Macquarie Mexico price target raised to MXN 44 from MXN 43 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Fibra Macquarie Mexico (DBMBF) to MXN 44 from MXN 43 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Heightened uncertainty will be a challenge for Mexican real estate companies, but the earnings trend is supportive and valuations already reflect some future headwinds, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
