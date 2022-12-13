FIBK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.41, changing hands as low as $39.26 per share. First Interstate BancSystem Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIBK's low point in its 52 week range is $32.40 per share, with $46.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.27.

