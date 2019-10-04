FIBK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.56, changing hands as high as $39.76 per share. First Interstate BancSystem Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIBK's low point in its 52 week range is $34.61 per share, with $46.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.72.

