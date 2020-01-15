FIBK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.42, changing hands as low as $40.23 per share. First Interstate BancSystem Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIBK's low point in its 52 week range is $36.57 per share, with $43.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.43.

