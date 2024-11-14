News & Insights

Fibergate Inc. Reports Increased Sales Amid Profit Decline

November 14, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Fibergate, Inc. (JP:9450) has released an update.

Fibergate Inc. reports a 7.1% increase in net sales for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, reaching 3,054 million yen, despite declines in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. The company’s profit attributable to owners decreased by 16.3%, amounting to 310 million yen, as it navigates the challenging market conditions. Investors may find the forecasted annual dividends and projected year-end results noteworthy as Fibergate aims for a 13.9% sales increase by June 2025.

