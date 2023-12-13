FIBA Expands Partnership With Genius Sports

(RTTNews) - FIBA said on Wednesday that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Genius Sports Limited (GENI), a digital sports agency, to receive next-gen AI-powered technology from 2025 to 2035.

With this expansion of partnership, FIBA expects Genius Sports to provide computer vision technology and AI-powered capabilities like automated player tracking system, to Leagues and National Federations around the world.

Also, Genius Sports has been selected as FIBA's Official Data & Video Capture and Production Partner, and Official Innovation & Technology Services Partner for a 10 year period starting from 2025, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, Genius Sport's shares are trading at $5.44, up 0.55%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.