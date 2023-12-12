Fiat to start selling electric 500 model in North America early in 2024

MILAN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Fiat will start selling its fully-electric 500e small car in North America in the first quarter of next year, parent Stellantis STLAM.MI said on Tuesday, adding it would be its first such retail offering in the region.

A very popular model in Europe, the battery electric (BEV) 500 is powered by a 42-kWh, high-voltage, lithium-ion battery system, with an estimated range of 149 miles (240 kilometres).

The car is assembled in the Mirafiori complex in Turin, Italy, and will be exported to North America.

Its suggested selling price in North America is $32,500, with a further $1,595 in delivery costs, the group said in a statement.

No sales targets were provided.

Stellantis, the world's third largest automaker by sales, was created in early 2021 through the merger of Fiat-Chrysler and Peugeot parent PSA. Its other brands include Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Citroen and Maserati.

As part of its business plan, the Franco-Italian group has plans for 100% of its European passenger car sales and 50% of its U.S. passenger car and light-duty truck sales to be BEVs by 2030.

