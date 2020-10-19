Cryptocurrencies

Fiat-to-Crypto Gateway BTC Direct Raises Almost $13M in Series A Funding

Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
Netherlands-based fiat-to-crypto gateway BTC Direct has raised a little under $13 million in a series A funding round led by undisclosed investors. 

  • Announced on Monday, BTC Direct said this was the first significant injection of funds into the platform, which so far has largely been funded by its founders. Started in 2013, the firm also runs a crypto-trading app, Blox, in addition to its fiat-crypto ramp.
  • According to its emailed statement, BTC Direct will use the fresh funds to expand its workforce, develop new products and broaden its marketing efforts. 

