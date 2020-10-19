Fiat-to-Crypto Gateway BTC Direct Raises Almost $13M in Series A Funding
Netherlands-based fiat-to-crypto gateway BTC Direct has raised a little under $13 million in a series A funding round led by undisclosed investors.
- Announced on Monday, BTC Direct said this was the first significant injection of funds into the platform, which so far has largely been funded by its founders. Started in 2013, the firm also runs a crypto-trading app, Blox, in addition to its fiat-crypto ramp.
- According to its emailed statement, BTC Direct will use the fresh funds to expand its workforce, develop new products and broaden its marketing efforts.
Related Stories
- Dutch Central Bank Gives First Approval to Digital Asset Exchange
- Investors Flock to India’s DeFi Scene Months After Central Bank Ban Overturned
- Robinhood Raises Cool $660M in Extended Funding Round
- DeFi Yield Farming Aggregator APY.Finance Raises $3.6M in Seed Funding
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.