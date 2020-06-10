Markets

Fiat, PSA $50 bln merger faces lengthy EU antitrust probe -sources

Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

BRUSSELS, June 10 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI and Peugeot maker PSA PEUP.PA face a lengthy EU antitrust investigation after they declined to offer concessions in a bid to allay EU antitrust concerns about their planned $50 billion merger, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Fiat and PSA, which are seeking to create the world's fourth biggest carmaker, were last week told their combined high market share in small vans was a worry for competition enforcers, other people familiar with the matter had told Reuters.

