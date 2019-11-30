Fiat Chrysler, UAW Reach Tentative Deal On New 4-yr Contract

(RTTNews) - Fiat Chrysler and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative deal on a new labor contract.

The UAW Bargaining Committee agreed to a deal with Fiat Chrysler to add $4.5 billion in investments, negotiators secured an additional $4.5 billion for a total of $9 billion of investments adding 7,900 jobs over the four-year period, UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada said in the statement.

Fiat Chrysler also confirmed in a statement that it has reached tentative agreement on a new four-year contract with UAW.

"Out of respect for our members, we will refrain from commenting any further or releasing full details of the agreement until the UAW-FCA Council leaders meet and review the details," said Estrada.

UAW said that the UAW-FCA National Council will meet on December 4, 2019 to go over details of the proposed Tentative Agreement. If adopted as a Tentative Agreement, it will go to all FCA hourly and salary members for a ratification vote that will begin on December 6, 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.