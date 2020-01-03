Fiat Chrysler U.S. auto sales fall 2% in fourth quarter

US Markets

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported a 2% fall in U.S. auto sales in the fourth quarter, hurt by lower sales of its Jeep sport utility vehicles and Dodge crossover SUVs and minivans.

Fiat Chrysler sold 542,519 vehicles in the United States in the latest quarter from 555,221 a year earlier.

