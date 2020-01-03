Fiat Chrysler U.S. auto sales fall 2% in fourth quarter

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCAU.N, FCHA.MI reported a 2% fall in U.S. auto sales in the fourth quarter, hurt by lower sales of its Jeep sport utility vehicles and Dodge crossover SUVs and minivans.

Fiat Chrysler sold 542,519 vehicles in the United States in the latest quarter from 555,221 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3067;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.