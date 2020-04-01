Fiat Chrysler U.S. auto sales fall 10% in first quarter

April 1 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCHA.MI, FCAU.N on Wednesday reported a 10% decline in U.S. auto sales in the first quarter, as the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak hurt demand and halted production from mid-March.

The automaker said it sold 446,768 vehicles in the first three months of 2020, compared with 498,425 units a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

