Fiat Chrysler U.S. auto sales fall 10% in first quarter

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Wednesday reported a 10% decline in U.S. auto sales in the first quarter, as the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak hurt demand and halted production from mid-March.

The automaker said it sold 446,768 vehicles in the first three months of 2020, compared with 498,425 units a year earlier.

