Fiat Chrysler turns to 1.7 bln euro loss in Q1 on virus crisis
MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI, FCAU.N said on Tuesday it turned to a net loss in the first quarter as a consequence of the crisis triggered by the spread of the coronavirus.
"The pandemic has had, and continues to have, a significant impact on our operations," Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said in a statement.
The Italian American carmaker said its net loss from continuing operations amounted to 1.69 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in the first quarter of this year.
That compares with a 508 million euro net profit a year earlier.
FCA added that due to the continued uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it withdrew its full-year guidance for 2020 and would update it when it would have a better visibility of the overall impact of the crisis.
($1 = 0.9226 euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryFCAU
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- Amazon is Wall Street's Biggest Winner From Coronavirus
- Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
- Australia links coronavirus outbreak in remote south to Carnival Corp cruise ship