Fiat Chrysler Temporary Idles Some Italian Factories to Implement Coronavirus Measures

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) is temporarily halting production at some of its factories in Italy and will make changes to production methods in response to the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country.

FCA, formed from the merger of Italian automaker Fiat and U.S. automaker Chrysler, has extensive operations in Italy. Many are in and around Fiat's traditional home city of Turin, not far from the epicenter of the epidemic in northern Italy.

FCA said that four of its factories will be shut down for a few days each in order to implement production changes that will allow workers to be stationed further apart, to reduce the possibility of transmitting the virus.

A Jeep Compass moves down the production line at FCA's Melfi factory, one of four Italian plants that the company is shutting down temporarily to implement coronavirus measures. Image source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The company said that is stepping up virus-control measures at all of its Italian facilities, including intensive disinfecting of work and rest areas and increasing space between workers.

The latest measures build on virus-control actions that FCA has been taking in Italy since the beginning of the outbreak in mid-February. Office-based employees are already encouraged to work from home when possible, and FCA has increased the distance between seats in its offices and company cafeterias.

The company does not expect these measures to have a significant impact on its overall production rates.

FCA will report its first-quarter earnings results on May 5.

10 stocks we like better than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.