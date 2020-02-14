Fiat Chrysler temporarily suspends production in Serbia over China supply disruption

MILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI said on Friday it had temporarily halted production at its Serbian plant over the "availability of certain components sourced in China".

Planned downtime at the Kragujevac plant in Serbia has been rescheduled, a spokesman for the Italian American automaker said, adding it planned to restart production later this month.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by James Mackenzie)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.