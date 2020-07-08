World Markets
Fiat Chrysler says South American market share 15.9% in Q2

Valentina Za Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

MILAN, July 8 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler FCA.MI said on Wednesday its market share in South America stood at 15.9% in the second quarter, when car sales in the region plummeted due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

FCA said in a note it led the Brazilian market with a 19.8% market share, while it held second place in Argentina where its Fiat and Jeep brands both gained ground giving it an overall 15.4% market share.

Total car sales in South America, excluding Mexico, plunged 66% year on year in the second quarter, FCA said.

