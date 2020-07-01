US Markets
FCAU

Fiat Chrysler quarterly U.S. auto sales slump 39%

Contributors
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported a 39% drop in U.S. sales in the second quarter, hit by lower demand for its Jeep and Dodge sport utility vehicles and Ram pick-up trucks due to the coronavirus crisis.

July 1 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCAU.N, FCHA.MI reported a 39% drop in U.S. sales in the second quarter, hit by lower demand for its Jeep and Dodge sport utility vehicles and Ram pick-up trucks due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company said it sold 367,086 vehicles in the quarter, compared with 597,685 units a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCAU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular